Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 218.2% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.19. 557,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,856. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.