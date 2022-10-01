Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 967,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of CTAS opened at $388.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.66. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 932.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cintas by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 139,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Cintas by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 93,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

