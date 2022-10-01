Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 112.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 137,968 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 89.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Citi Trends by 36.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,954. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

