Citigroup Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $225.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSC. UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna cut Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $209.59 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

