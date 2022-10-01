Citigroup Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $73.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.