Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Close Brothers Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 3.7 %

LON:CBG opened at GBX 927.50 ($11.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,058.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,085.89. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 878.50 ($10.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,560 ($18.85). The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 683.96.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

About Close Brothers Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.