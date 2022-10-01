Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Close Brothers Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).
Close Brothers Group Trading Up 3.7 %
LON:CBG opened at GBX 927.50 ($11.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,058.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,085.89. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 878.50 ($10.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,560 ($18.85). The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 683.96.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
