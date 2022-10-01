Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CCNC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 586,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,745. Code Chain New Continent has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Code Chain New Continent Limited ( NASDAQ:CCNC Get Rating ) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

