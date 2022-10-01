Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 618,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,134,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,670 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,658,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 751,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

