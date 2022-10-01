Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,906 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $218,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.5 %

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

