Coho Partners Ltd. Has $132.39 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,925 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $132,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.41. 1,147,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,975. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.31 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

