Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 1,080 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,817. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

