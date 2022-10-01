Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 220,091 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,091 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up about 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Conagra Brands worth $156,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,562,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,052. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

