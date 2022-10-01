Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.38.
Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CIGI stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $89.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
