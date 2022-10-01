Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,023.33.

CLPBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Stock Up 1.8 %

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $18.19.

Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

