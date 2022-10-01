Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STK traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 64,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.