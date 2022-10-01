Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Raised to $86.00 at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COLM. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of COLM opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

