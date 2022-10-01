Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 268,279 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 554,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 166.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $150.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

