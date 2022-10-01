CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 51.97 and last traded at 51.97. 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 52.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPVF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($77.55) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €59.00 ($60.20) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 52.48.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

