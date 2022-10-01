Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLM remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,007. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 878,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

