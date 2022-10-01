Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 119,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,473. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.9% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.