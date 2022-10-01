Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 964,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE STZ traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.68. 838,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.00. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

