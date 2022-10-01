Contrasting MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) & Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MediciNova and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

MediciNova currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.50%. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,527.91%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than MediciNova.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -15.99% -15.19% Cyclerion Therapeutics -2,551.69% -115.98% -92.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediciNova and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MediciNova and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova $4.04 million 26.35 -$10.13 million N/A N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics $3.94 million 9.48 -$51.65 million ($1.11) -0.77

MediciNova has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of MediciNova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediciNova beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration agreements with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. MediciNova, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

