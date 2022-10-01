Contrasting Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Science 37 and Sunshine Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Science 37 currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 521.12%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

This table compares Science 37 and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 -56.12% -87.95% -52.86% Sunshine Biopharma -1,262.47% -38.10% -34.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science 37 and Sunshine Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $59.60 million 3.14 -$94.33 million ($3.53) -0.46 Sunshine Biopharma $230,000.00 63.43 -$12.44 million N/A N/A

Sunshine Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science 37.

Summary

Science 37 beats Sunshine Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

