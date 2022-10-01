Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 239,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Convey Health Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CNVY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 107,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Convey Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $769.23 million, a PE ratio of -105.10 and a beta of -0.39.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $89.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Convey Health Solutions

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNVY. Barclays lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Convey Health Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In related news, SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $752,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Convey Health Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

