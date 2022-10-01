Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.72-$12.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.90. 400,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,234. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $262.91 and a fifty-two week high of $435.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.