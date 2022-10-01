Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Shares Down 1.3%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.