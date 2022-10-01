Cortex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and $1.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cortex

Cortex’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 201,641,953 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an open-source, peer-to-peer, decentralized blockchain that supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to be uploaded and executed on a distributed network. Cortex achieves AI democratization by providing an open-source AI platform where AI models can be easily integrated into smart contracts to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications (DApps).Cortex (CTXC) started out as an ERC20 Tokens but have since been swapped to MainNet CTXC tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

