Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller Acquires 25,000 Shares

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,747.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

CRVS opened at $0.82 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.