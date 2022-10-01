Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.5 days.

Covivio Stock Performance

GSEFF remained flat at $46.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. Covivio has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

Get Covivio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Covivio from €73.00 ($74.49) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Covivio from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.