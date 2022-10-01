CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 7,678 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

