CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $28.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

