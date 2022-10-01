CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $267.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

