CRA Financial Services LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 114.7% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 54,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 496,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 183,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

