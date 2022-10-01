CRA Financial Services LLC Has $579,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 346,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 93,607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

