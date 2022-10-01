CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

