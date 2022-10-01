CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

