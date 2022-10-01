CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,260 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

