CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $333.89 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.15 and its 200-day moving average is $360.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

