CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,891,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,301,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 788,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.