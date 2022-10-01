CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

