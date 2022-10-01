CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 191 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.