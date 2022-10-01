CRA Financial Services LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $57,877,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DFAC stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

