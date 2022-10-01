CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

