Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 762,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Crane Stock Up 0.1 %

CR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Crane

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Crane by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

