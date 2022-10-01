CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CRH Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.23. 548,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. CRH has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,068,000 after purchasing an additional 718,228 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CRH by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 3,374.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 194,683 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

