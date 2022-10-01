Critical Comparison: Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) vs. MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 20.61% 9.49% 0.78% MVB Financial 17.79% 10.43% 0.96%

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 0 10 2 0 2.17 MVB Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of New York Mellon and MVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus price target of $50.58, suggesting a potential upside of 31.30%. MVB Financial has a consensus price target of $42.83, suggesting a potential upside of 53.91%. Given MVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and MVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 1.93 $3.76 billion $3.94 9.78 MVB Financial $146.02 million 2.33 $39.12 million $2.14 13.00

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services; and clearance and collateral management services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six full-service branches in West Virginia and two full-service branches in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

