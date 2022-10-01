Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $654,425.39 and approximately $17,884.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,247.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00065081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00083002 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

CSM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

