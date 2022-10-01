Cryptex Finance (CTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00017719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,302.23 or 0.99992328 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064706 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00065146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082926 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

