Cryption Network Trading Down 34% This Week (CNT)

Cryption Network (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Cryption Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryption Network has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Cryption Network has a total market capitalization of $147,872.07 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00196413 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,653,230 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

