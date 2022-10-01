CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Capitalization Achieves $775,309.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $775,309.00 and $748,923.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004616 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.08 or 0.01623779 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00034789 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 980,658,965 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

